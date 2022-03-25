Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Not-criminally-responsible defense to be entered in Fort Saskatchewan baby death trial

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 7:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Not-criminally-responsible defense to be entered in Fort Saskatchewan baby death trial' Not-criminally-responsible defense to be entered in Fort Saskatchewan baby death trial
The trial for Fort Saskatchewan father Damien Starrett, 30, accused of murdering his infant son Ares wrapped its second week on Friday. Sarah Ryan has the details including a mistrial application, the dismissal of the jury, and a not criminally responsible defense.

WARNING: Some of the details in this article are graphic and disturbing.

On Friday, the defense lawyer for the Fort Saskatchewan father accused of killing his infant son said he will argue his client is not criminally responsible.

A publication ban that previously prevented media from reporting involved parties’ names and showing their photos has now been lifted.

READ MORE: Fort Saskatchewan father on trial for killing infant son, assaulting young daughter

Damien Starrett, 30, was watching his two children at the family’s Fort Saskatchewan home while their mother was at work in November 2019.

Court heard his son, one-year-old Ares Starrett, died from a head injury caused by blunt force trauma.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of one-year-old Ares Starrett. View image in full screen
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of one-year-old Ares Starrett. Credit: Facebook

Starrett’s daughter, whose identity remains under publication ban, told a police investigator at the Zebra Centre he also punched her three times in the head.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Starrett is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son and is also charged with assaulting his young daughter.

READ MORE: Young daughter testifies in father’s Fort Saskatchewan murder trial

After testimony from both the mother and daughter last week, this week Starrett’s lawyer asked the judge to declare a mistrial after the jury was shown photos of the dead baby, taken in the hospital.

He argued they would unfairly prejudice the jury.

Damien Christopher Starrett, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son. View image in full screen
Damien Christopher Starrett, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son. Credit: Facebook

But the judge dismissed that application, saying the photos were valid evidence, helping the medical examiner with his testimony.

Then, lawyer Rory Ziv asked for the jury itself to be removed and for the judge alone to try the case.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown agreed, so the jurors were let go.

READ MORE: Victim’s mother takes stand in Fort Saskatchewan murder trial

From the outset of the trial, Ziv has conceded his client did kill his son, but said he isn’t a murderer because he has no recollection of it, and was in a sleep-like state, acting like an automaton.

Starrett is expected to take the stand in his own defense at some point.

The trail is scheduled to run for another three-and-a-half weeks.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Court tagTrial tagAlberta Justice tagNot Criminally Responsible tagMistrial tagAres Starrett tagDeath Of Baby tagDamien Starrett tagFort Saskatchewan Murder tagdeath of son tagFather kills son tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers