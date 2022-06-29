Fort Saskatchewan man guilty of manslaughter in son’s death

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, a judge found Damien Starrett guilty of manslaughter in the death of his one-year-old son and guilty of assaulting his five-year-old daughter.

Justice John Henderson said: “I do not accept his statement that he (Damien Starrett) was not aware of what was happening at the time of the assaults.”

Starrett, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, was charged with the second-degree murder of Ares Starrett in November 2019.

His lawyer argued he was not criminally responsible because he had a severe sleep disorder that made him do things he wasn’t aware of.

Justice Henderson said it was more likely that the accused was suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms from his opioid addiction and lashed out at his children.

Henderson said Starrett, who was prone to explosive outbursts, adapted his story about what happened the day of his son’s death as a way to rationalize his behaviour.

Ares’ mother was in court Wednesday as the verdict was read. She was seen holding on to a teddy bear throughout the proceedings.

The judge must now decide if bail should be revoked.

Court is expected to resume for sentencing at 2 p.m.

The judge-alone trial has heard that Starrett has a history of substance abuse, including cocaine, alcohol, heroin and prescription opioids.

He admitted to self-medicating his back pain with heroin and illegally obtained Percocet.

Starrett admitted to killing his son but said he had no memory of it.

Damien Christopher Starrett, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son.

Court heard Starrett, who was unemployed, was watching the children while their mother was at work.

The Crown said he awoke in a state of anger before killing his son and then striking his daughter.

There is a court-ordered publication ban on identifying the girl because she is a minor.

With files from The Canadian Press

