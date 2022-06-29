Menu

Crime

Fort Saskatchewan man guilty of manslaughter in son’s death

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 3:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Closing arguments in Damien Starrett trial' Closing arguments in Damien Starrett trial
WATCH (June 3): Fort Saskatchewan father Damian Starrett’s lawyer put forward a defence of not criminally responsible in the death of Starrett’s one-year-old son during closing arguments. Sarah Ryan has the details from court – Jun 3, 2022

On Wednesday, a judge found Damien Starrett guilty of manslaughter in the death of his one-year-old son and guilty of assaulting his five-year-old daughter.

Justice John Henderson said: “I do not accept his statement that he (Damien Starrett) was not aware of what was happening at the time of the assaults.”

Starrett, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, was charged with the second-degree murder of Ares Starrett in November 2019.

His lawyer argued he was not criminally responsible because he had a severe sleep disorder that made him do things he wasn’t aware of.

Justice Henderson said it was more likely that the accused was suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms from his opioid addiction and lashed out at his children.

Henderson said Starrett, who was prone to explosive outbursts, adapted his story about what happened the day of his son’s death as a way to rationalize his behaviour.

READ MORE: Not-criminally-responsible defense to be entered in Fort Saskatchewan baby death trial

Ares’ mother was in court Wednesday as the verdict was read. She was seen holding on to a teddy bear throughout the proceedings.

The judge must now decide if bail should be revoked.

Court is expected to resume for sentencing at 2 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Another doctor testifies in support of sleep defence in Starrett trial' Another doctor testifies in support of sleep defence in Starrett trial
Another doctor testifies in support of sleep defence in Starrett trial – Apr 6, 2022

The judge-alone trial has heard that Starrett has a history of substance abuse, including cocaine, alcohol, heroin and prescription opioids.

He admitted to self-medicating his back pain with heroin and illegally obtained Percocet.

Read more: Fort Saskatchewan man accused in son’s death not responsible due to sleep disorder: lawyer

Starrett admitted to killing his son but said he had no memory of it.

damien starrett View image in full screen
Damien Christopher Starrett, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son. Credit: Facebook

Court heard Starrett, who was unemployed, was watching the children while their mother was at work.

The Crown said he awoke in a state of anger before killing his son and then striking his daughter.

There is a court-ordered publication ban on identifying the girl because she is a minor.

More to come… 

With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Fort Saskatchewan vigil held to honour lives of youngsters killed over the weekend' Fort Saskatchewan vigil held to honour lives of youngsters killed over the weekend
Fort Saskatchewan vigil held to honour lives of youngsters killed over the weekend – Nov 28, 2019
