Victims identified in fatal daylight North York double stabbing

There’s been little sleep in his household since Abraham Levy and his family learned the identities of the two women fatally stabbed in an altercation on Aug. 26.

Levy tells Global News he first met Angelica Sig-Od, 20, six years ago.

“I didn’t call her ‘Angelica.’ I always called her ‘Angel’ because that’s what she was,” he recalled during an interview on Monday.

Angelica worked in the kitchen at Camp Shalom, a summer camp in Gravenhurst, Ont. Levy tells Global News that Angelica went on to become friends with his son, confiding in him.

“A couple of years after she came to work at the camp, her mom made a big bash for her birthday,” Levy recalled. “My son went, and she was dressed like a bride. And it’s a bride who will never be one.”

Toronto police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. last Friday for reports of a stabbing.

Two women were pronounced dead on scene, while a 46-year-old man was arrested and later charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

A memorial has since grown at the scene of the crime, with flowers and heartfelt messages left behind for Angelica and her mother, Elvie, 44.

A statement to Global News from Seneca College reads, in part, “The Seneca community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Angelica Sig-od, a student in the Flight Services – Operations & Cabin Management program.”

It goes on to read, “Our thoughts are with Ms. Sig-od’s loved ones, friends and Seneca classmates and professors,” adding that counselling and support services are being made available to those who need it.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by Pastor Marvin Dolores. Its fundraising goal is $50,000 to arrange for a funeral for the mother and daughter.

“They do not have relatives here in Ontario,” it reads. “So as their Pastor, I decided to ask for your help to raise funds to provide them with a decent funeral and send their bodies to the Philippines.”

Godfrey Sig-Od of Toronto, who is related to the victims, made a brief court appearance over the weekend. He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 7.