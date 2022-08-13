Menu

Crime

Man with serious injuries following North York stabbing, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 9:45 am
Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West. View image in full screen
Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West. Global News

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West for reports of a stabbing at around 7:54 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man suffering from serious injuries and Toronto paramedics took him to the hospital, according to police.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

