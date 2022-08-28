Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with fatal double stabbing in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 9:29 am
Emergency crews at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue on Friday afternoon. Global News

A man has been arrested following a fatal double stabbing in Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of a stabbing.

A 46-year-old man was involved in an altercation with two women, aged 44 and 20, police said. Officers said all three knew one another.

During the altercation, the man and two women were injured. Both women died from their injuries on the scene, police said.

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, police said. He appeared in court on Saturday.

Police have not released the identity of either the man or the two women.

There was an increased police presence in the area on Saturday as officers gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses.

Toronto police said there was no danger to public safety and members of the public could speak to officers at the scene if they had any concerns.

