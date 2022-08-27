Menu

Crime

Increased police presence on Toronto’s Bathurst Street following fatal double stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 12:34 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue on Friday afternoon. Global News

People in Toronto’s Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue area should expect to see an increased police presence on Saturday as officers investigate a fatal double stabbing.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers would be on the scene of 4600 Bathurst Street to “gather evidence and speak to witnesses” following the death of two people in the area on Friday.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue area just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers initially said there was an altercation between a man and a woman. Police said three people were then located with injuries.

Read more: 2 dead, man in custody after stabbing in Toronto: police

In an update, officers said two people had succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said on Friday that one man was in custody and no suspects are believed to be outstanding.

Toronto police said there was no danger to public safety and members of the public could speak to officers at the scene if they had any concerns.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

