Increased police presence on Toronto’s Bathurst Street following fatal double stabbing

People in Toronto’s Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue area should expect to see an increased police presence on Saturday as officers investigate a fatal double stabbing.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers would be on the scene of 4600 Bathurst Street to “gather evidence and speak to witnesses” following the death of two people in the area on Friday.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue area just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers initially said there was an altercation between a man and a woman. Police said three people were then located with injuries.

In an update, officers said two people had succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said on Friday that one man was in custody and no suspects are believed to be outstanding.

Toronto police said there was no danger to public safety and members of the public could speak to officers at the scene if they had any concerns.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

INFORMATION:

– There will be an increased police presence in area of 4600 Bathurst St today

– We are there to gather evidence & speak to witnesses in relation to yesterdays event

– No danger to public safety, Community members are welcome to speak to officers w/any concerns

^rr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 27, 2022