Crime

Montreal police arrest 4th suspect after shootings in northeast end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 5:33 pm
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal police say the 20-year-old man will be brought back to the city in the coming days. The Canadian Press

Montreal police have made a fourth arrest in connection with two shootings in the city’s northeast end earlier this month.

The police department issued a statement Monday confirming a 20-year-old man was arrested in Vancouver over the weekend. He is expected to be brought back to the city in the coming days.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 2 men, search for 2 other suspects after shooting

The man is a suspect in a pair of shootings — 26 hours apart — on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 in the city’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. Two women were injured.

Trending Stories

“Nearly 80 shots were fired during these events, after which a large police deployment made it possible to quickly apprehend the first two suspects,” police said.

Dardy Lavaud, 18, and Robby Valère, 23, were arrested not far from scene of the second shooting. Josué Agnant, 21, was apprehended last week. Those three men have appeared in court and are accused of attempted murder.

Click to play video: 'Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers as province, city vow to invest over $250 million to curb rising gun violence issue' Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers as province, city vow to invest over $250 million to curb rising gun violence issue
Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers as province, city vow to invest over $250 million to curb rising gun violence issue
