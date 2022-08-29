Montreal police arrest 4th suspect after shootings in northeast end

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have made a fourth arrest in connection with two shootings in the city’s northeast end earlier this month.

The police department issued a statement Monday confirming a 20-year-old man was arrested in Vancouver over the weekend. He is expected to be brought back to the city in the coming days.

The man is a suspect in a pair of shootings — 26 hours apart — on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 in the city’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. Two women were injured.

“Nearly 80 shots were fired during these events, after which a large police deployment made it possible to quickly apprehend the first two suspects,” police said.

Dardy Lavaud, 18, and Robby Valère, 23, were arrested not far from scene of the second shooting. Josué Agnant, 21, was apprehended last week. Those three men have appeared in court and are accused of attempted murder.

