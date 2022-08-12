Police operation underway in Montreal’s east end after overnight shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A major police operation is underway in the city’s east end this morning as Montreal police officers search for suspects in an overnight shooting.

A large security perimeter was started after a 911 call came in for gunshots shortly before midnight in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood. The public is being asked to avoid the area between Métropolitain Boulevard, Marien Avenue, Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Broadway Street.

Dozens of officers ⁠— including the heavily armed tactical intervention squad ⁠— have been deployed in the ongoing manhunt.

Police say multiple suspects are said to be on foot and fled their vehicle after a serious crash. It is not clear how many suspects are involved.

The manhunt stems from an initial shooting overnight in a parking lot at the corner of 27th Avenue and Maurice-Duplessis Street in Rivière-des-Prairies.

A 25-year-old is said to have been shot in the upper body, police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said. The victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

One vehicle with multiple people inside fled the scene, leading them to the crash scene some seven minutes away on Broadway Street. Police say the two incidents are related.

Quebec provincial police are assisting in the operation, with their helicopter flying overhead.