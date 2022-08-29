Man, 18, facing multiple sexual assault and harassment charges in Bedford incidents

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man is facing multiple sexual assault and criminal harassment charges after nine incidents where women were targeted in the Bedford, N.S., area this month.

Halifax Regional Police said the incidents took place between Aug. 9 and 26 at the Kearney Lake Dam Trail, a trail on Amesbury Gate and in the Broad Street area.

In each case, police said the suspect approached a woman and “touched her in a sexual manner or criminally harassed her.”

Police issued a request last Friday, following the three most recent incidents, asking for information or video from the area.

On Monday, HRP said Mohammad Jamal Shned Al-Dulaimi, 18, was facing seven counts of criminal harassment and six counts of sexual assault. He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court that same day.

