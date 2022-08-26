Halifax police ask for public’s help after man allegedly sexually assaults 3 women

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are seeking help from the public after a suspect allegedly sexually assaulted three women in a city suburb.

Investigators say that at about 7 p.m. on Thursday they received a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on the pathway of Amesbury Gate in Bedford, N.S., about 14 kilometres north of downtown Halifax.

Police say a man approached a woman who was not known to him and allegedly touched her in a sexual manner.

About 55 minutes later, police received a report of a similar sexual assault allegedly by the same suspect on the Kearney Lake Dam Trail, less than a kilometre away.

Five minutes after that, at about 8 p.m., police received a third report of a man approaching a woman and touching her in a sexual manner on the same trail.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call them.

The suspect in all three incidents is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with short dark hair, thin build and wearing a blue tank top, dark pants and sneakers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2022.