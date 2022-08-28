Menu

Education

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest at Western University sees hundreds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2022 11:11 am
A group of Western University students hold a protest against the school's COVID-19 mandates on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The London, Ont., university announced Monday that anyone on campus in the fall must have at least three COVID-19 shots and wear masks in classrooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne. View image in full screen
A group of Western University students hold a protest against the school's COVID-19 mandates on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The London, Ont., university announced Monday that anyone on campus in the fall must have at least three COVID-19 shots and wear masks in classrooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne.

Hundreds in London, Ont., spent yesterday at a protest against the University of Western Ontario‘s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Demonstrators marched around the southwestern Ontario campus and listened to speakers denounce the school’s decision to mandate booster doses of the vaccine for staff, students and some visitors.

Read more: Western University warns anti-COVID-19 mandate protest could be ‘dangerous’

Organizer Kendra Hancock says she hopes the demonstration will lead to public negotiations and more student consultation over the university’s rules, which also include mandatory masking in classrooms.

Western is the only university in Canada to mandate booster shots for all staff and students on campus.

— More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
