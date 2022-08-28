Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest at Western University sees hundreds

Hundreds in London, Ont., spent yesterday at a protest against the University of Western Ontario‘s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Demonstrators marched around the southwestern Ontario campus and listened to speakers denounce the school’s decision to mandate booster doses of the vaccine for staff, students and some visitors.
Organizer Kendra Hancock says she hopes the demonstration will lead to public negotiations and more student consultation over the university’s rules, which also include mandatory masking in classrooms.
Western is the only university in Canada to mandate booster shots for all staff and students on campus.
