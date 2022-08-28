Menu

Comments

Canada

Barrie car crash leaves 6 dead, persons previously reported missing: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 11:04 am
Police said the six people found deceased inside the vehicle had been reported missing on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Police said the six people found deceased inside the vehicle had been reported missing on Saturday evening. Barrie Police

Six people have died in a car crash in Barrie that took place during the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

In a series of tweets, Barrie police said officers had located a fatal single-vehicle collision at around 2 a.m. in the area of McKay Road and Country Road 27.

Police said the six people found deceased inside the vehicle had been reported missing on Saturday evening. Officers said four men and two women, all in their early 20s, had been reported missing.

Read more: Alliston, Ont. police investigating after woman dies of gunshot wounds

“The Barrie Police Traffic Unit is currently on scene investigating along with officers from the Investigative Services division,” police said.

Officers said additional details would be released as they became available through the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.

— with files from The Canadian Press

