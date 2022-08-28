Barrie car crash leaves 6 dead, persons previously reported missing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Six people have died in a car crash in Barrie that took place during the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

In a series of tweets, Barrie police said officers had located a fatal single-vehicle collision at around 2 a.m. in the area of McKay Road and Country Road 27.

Police said the six people found deceased inside the vehicle had been reported missing on Saturday evening. Officers said four men and two women, all in their early 20s, had been reported missing.

“The Barrie Police Traffic Unit is currently on scene investigating along with officers from the Investigative Services division,” police said.

Officers said additional details would be released as they became available through the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.

— with files from The Canadian Press

2/4 Missing persons update: The occupants are believed to be the six missing persons from earlier this evening. The Barrie Police Traffic Unit is currently on scene investigating along with officers from the Investigative Services division. — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) August 28, 2022