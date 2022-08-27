Alliston, Ont. police investigating after woman dies of gunshot wounds

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Alliston, Ont., say they are investigating a murder after a woman was shot on Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its Nottawasaga detachment responded to reports of gunfire at a house on Kidd Crescent, Alliston, at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was found outside the home with apparent gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed by police, with a post-mortem scheduled for Saturday.

“There will be an increase of police activity in the area as OPP Central Region Crime Units continue the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.