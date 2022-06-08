2 teens charged after attempted carjacking in Barrie: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens have been charged after an attempted carjacking and shooting in Barrie, police say.

In a press release, Barrie Police said on Tuesday evening at 6:06 p.m., officers received report of a shooting at a residence on Country Lane.

Police said the victim, a 25-year-old man, had exited his home and was getting into his “luxury sedan” when he was approached by a male suspect who was allegedly armed with a firearm and “wanted to steal his car.”

Officers said the victim quickly reversed out of the driveway and was allegedly shot by the suspect.

“He made his way to a Mapleview Drive East service station where he was treated by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and transported to a local hospital,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a short time later, the victim was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, suffering from a “serious, but non-life-threatening upper body gunshot wound.”

Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle that was determined by officers to have been stolen.

Officers said the suspects were taken into custody “within 20 minutes” in the Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street area.

According to police, an 18-year-old man from Toronto is facing 15 charges which include robbery, firearm and assault-related offences.

The other suspect — a 14-year-old male from Brampton — is facing seven charges including, firearm charges and possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

Officers said both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said they believe this was a “targeted incident.”