Traffic

16-year-old dies in northeast Calgary collision

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 6:01 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A 16-year-old died in a single-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning.

Police said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on Aug. 27, near 15 Street and 128 Avenue N.E.

Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, a 14-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old male passenger. Police said it is believed the driver made a sharp left turn on a gravel road and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin and leave the road before landing on its right side.

Officers said speed is considered to be a factor.

The passenger was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and he died a short time later, police said. The driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Officers said the driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and remains in custody as of Saturday afternoon. Charges are pending against the driver in relation to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or online.

