Crime

Brampton man arrested after parking officer allegedly assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 8:14 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 39-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on August 25 at 6:15 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Ordnance Street and Strachan Avenue area.

Police said a parking officer was working when a vehicle occupied by a man was parked illegally.

Read more: Suspect sought after robbery of electric scooter in Toronto: police

Officers said the man was asked to move his car, refused, and was issued a ticket. According to police, the man “became confrontational” and allegedly assaulted the officer.

Police said 39-year-old Christopher Hall from Brampton was arrested and charged with assault.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in October. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

