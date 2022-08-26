Penticton set to host Ironman Triathlon for first time in 10 years

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since 2012, Penticton, B.C., is hosting the ever-popular Ironman Triathlon. Roughly 10,000 people are expected to visit the city this weekend to both compete and spectate. According to the race director, Penticton is an ideal place to hold the event.

“It’s the community here in Penticton that makes this race so special,” said Susie Ernsting.

“I mean, obviously the course is fantastic, but it’s really the community and the volunteers and how much everybody rallies around and supports the athletes which makes this such a special event.”

Athletes will compete by swimming 3.8 kilometres in Okanagan Lake, followed by a 180-kilometre bike around the south Okanagan, and a 42-kilometre run to finish things off. Those competing are already getting excited for the big day.

“I was here in 2012 for the last time that Ironman Canada was here in Penticton,” said Spencer Peterson.

“I drove up from Edmonton to volunteer, slept in my van three days, had a great time and it’s been a long time coming and so good to be back.”

Others like Kiyan Sunderji are competing in Ironman for the first time, but Penticton is not unfamiliar territory for the 19-year-old Calgarian, who grew up watching this triathlon from the sidelines.

“The last time I was here, I was nine years old, cheering on my dad,” said Sunderji.

“It’s pretty surreal being here after all these years. I’m just looking to have fun and do the best I can.”

This year’s event wouldn’t be possible without volunteers like Charlotte Sherriff. This is her 14th year volunteering at Ironman in Penticton, and she is thrilled to see all the athletes back in her home city.

“I always take the last shift on the last run because those are the people that when they’re coming down that finish line, it’s just great and they’re thanking us as much as we’re cheering them on,” said Charlotte Sherriff, a long-time volunteer.

“I’m so thankful Ironman is here again.”

The opening ceremonies kick off Friday night at 7 o'clock at Gyro Park, while the big race gets underway Sunday morning.

The first North American Ironman started in Penticton in 1983.