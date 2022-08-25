Penticton Search and Rescue called out to 6 tasks in 17 days

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Search and Rescue says it responded to six tasks during a 17-day span this month.

And three of those calls were in Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park, where ground and air crews rescued injured hikers.

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) said one search was extensive, with crews spending 12 hours on Sunday, Aug. 14, looking for a couple that had activated their personal locator beacon.

In all, 14 personnel, plus an aircraft crew, searched for the subjects, who were finally found at a high elevation in the afternoon, several kilometres from the targeted search area.

Five days earlier, on Aug. 9, PENSAR’s aircrew flew on a mutual aid mission after an SOS beacon was picked up by Vernon Search and Rescue.

One of two hikers suffered a lower-leg injury rescue in the Spectrum Lake area within Monashee Provincial Park. PENSAR rescued the two in steep terrain, around 4:30 p.m., then handed them off to Vernon Search and Rescue.

PENSAR said it was also called out to the Green Mountain Road area, south of Penticton, on Aug. 17, following a report of a lost hiker.

A full search effort wasn’t needed, though, as the hiker was located with help from others in the area.

This past weekend, PENSAR was asked to help two hikers in the Max Lake Road area after they had become disoriented.

Nine search members were involved, with the two hikers being located shortly before 5 p.m.

“PENSAR encourages anyone visiting the backcountry, or even if you’re out for a quick walk or hike, please do your trip planning and refer to Adventure Smart for tips on Trip Planning and taking the essentials,” said the search and rescue agency.

“Just when you think it won’t happen, it does.”

For more information about Penticton Search and Rescue, visit their website.

