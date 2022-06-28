Busy start to summer for Penticton Search and Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a busy few days for Penticton Search and Rescue.

The search and rescue organization says it was called out to five tasks over a nine-day stretch.

The increase in calls for help, says PENSAR, came with the arrival of summer and warm temperatures hitting the region.

The first task happened on Saturday, June 18, with crews called out to help an injured mountain biker in the upper Wilste area. Crews hiked to the location, and the cyclist was airlifted from the scene.

On Sunday, June 19, PENSAR says it was called out to help look for a lost male in the Isintok Lake area, located west of Summerland. Search crews looked throughout the night, eventually locating him around 5:30 a.m., safe albeit cold.

On Tuesday, June 21, crews were called out to look for a lost male in the Penticton area. However, PENSAR says local authorities were able to conclude the incident before crews were called out.

On Saturday, June 25, PENSAR says it responded to a mutual-aid request from Princeton Search and Rescue to help in a rope-rescue call. PENSAR says its crews were conducting training in the Apex Mountain Resort area before lending a helping hand.

And, lastly, on the morning of Sunday, June 26, eight PENSAR members helped in the air evacuation of an injured 11-year-old cyclist who was mountain biking in the Three Blind Mice area. PENSAR said the rider’s injuries were not serious.

“With the advent of the warm weather, PENSAR wants to ensure everyone enjoys the outdoors but take a few precautions,” said the organization.

According to PENSAR, those precautions include:

Take enough water, and then some more, just in case.

Wearing a hat.

Using sunscreen.

Planning your route.

Telling someone where you are going.

Bringing a compass or map.

If you get lost, stay put. Don’t wander around.

Take an extra cellphone battery.

Wear or take some bright clothing or a signal device so crews can locate you.

For that last precaution, PENSAR noted that whistles were used in the June 18 rescue to find the injured mountain biker.

If you plan on adventuring into B.C.’s wilderness, PENSAR suggests visiting AdventureSmart for outdoor tips.

