Crime

Undetermined death in northwest Calgary deemed non-criminal by police

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 26, 2022 5:08 pm
The Calgary police homicide unit in the community of Banff Trail Aug. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary police homicide unit in the community of Banff Trail Aug. 25, 2022. Global News

The Calgary Police Service said the undetermined death in the northwest community of Banff Trail is not criminal in nature.

Calgary emergency crews rushed to the neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon, where a man was reported in critical condition.

Emergency personnel were seen doing CPR on the victim just after 3 p.m.

Read more: Calgary police investigating death in northwest

The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police said they identified the body to be a man in his 50s after a preliminary autopsy on Friday.

They are looking for a woman who was the last person to have contact with the man prior to his death, according to a Friday afternoon news release.

Read more: 2 charged after Calgary police investigation into 3D-printed guns

The woman was driving a 2009 white GMC Sierra truck bearing Alberta license plate 03L432. Police said the truck was reported stolen and has a manual liftgate and may have landscaping tools in the back.

The Calgary Police Service are looking for a woman who was driving this truck. She is believe to be the last person to have contact with the man prior to his death, according to police.
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a woman who was driving this truck. She is believed to be the last person to have contact with the man prior to his death, according to police. City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police described the woman as having long blond hair and arm tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Radana Williams, Global News.

