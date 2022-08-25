Calgary police investigating death in northwest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary emergency crews rushed to a northwest neighbourhood Thursday afternoon, where a man was reported in critical condition.

Emergency personnel were seen doing CPR on the victim just after 3 p.m. in the community of Banff Trail.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The intersection of Victoria Crescent and 20 Street N.W. remained closed Thursday evening for the investigation continued.

Stephanie, who didn’t give her last name, lives across the street from the scene and was very upset by what she saw.

“I’m feeling pretty shaken up. I felt really sad when it was obvious that there was a dead body across the street from me,” she said. “Just looking out from my front yard to see a dead body… is really hearbreaking and unnerving.”

The homicide team was canvassing the area for witnesses, CCTV footage and additional evidence to determine the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.