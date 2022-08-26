Severe thunderstorm watch issued for handful of regions in B.C.’s Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a handful of regions in B.C.’s Interior, along with two areas in the northeast.
According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 25
Regions in the Interior under the severe thunderstorm watch include the Cariboo, 100 Mile House, North Thompson, North Columbia and West Columbia.
Trending Stories
Regions in the northeast under the severe thunderstorm watch include Fort Nelson and Peace River.
For the latest weather conditions across the country, visit Environment Canada’s website.
B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 25
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments