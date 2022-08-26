Severe thunderstorm watch issued for handful of regions in B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a handful of regions in B.C.’s Interior, along with two areas in the northeast.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.

Regions in the Interior under the severe thunderstorm watch include the Cariboo, 100 Mile House, North Thompson, North Columbia and West Columbia.

Regions in the northeast under the severe thunderstorm watch include Fort Nelson and Peace River.

For the latest weather conditions across the country, visit Environment Canada’s website.

