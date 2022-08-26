Menu

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for handful of regions in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 4:14 pm
Areas under the severe thunderstorm watch range from the Cariboo to the North Thompson in the Interior, plus Fort Nelson and Peace River in the Northeast. View image in full screen
Areas under the severe thunderstorm watch range from the Cariboo to the North Thompson in the Interior, plus Fort Nelson and Peace River in the Northeast. Environment Canada

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a handful of regions in B.C.’s Interior, along with two areas in the northeast.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 25' Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 25
Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 25

Regions in the Interior under the severe thunderstorm watch include the Cariboo, 100 Mile House, North Thompson, North Columbia and West Columbia.

Regions in the northeast under the severe thunderstorm watch include Fort Nelson and Peace River.

For the latest weather conditions across the country, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 25' B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 25
B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 25
