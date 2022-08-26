2 youths arrested after pharmacy robbery in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two youths have been arrested after a pharmacy robbery in northeast Calgary on Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at Citi Pharmacy at 124-20 Saddlestone Dr. N.E. at around 10:25 a.m. Police said the suspects had already fled the area when they arrived but patrol members were able to locate a vehicle in the area that matched witness descriptions.

Two male youths were arrested and possessed an undisclosed amount of cash and narcotics that police say were taken from the pharmacy.

Police are still searching for the third suspect and no injuries were reported.

The Calgary Police Service said no further information is available at this time.

