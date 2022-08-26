Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 youths arrested after pharmacy robbery in northeast Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 26, 2022 12:41 pm
Calgary police responded to a robbery at Citi Pharmacy in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 26. View image in full screen
Calgary police responded to a robbery at Citi Pharmacy in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 26. Global News

Two youths have been arrested after a pharmacy robbery in northeast Calgary on Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at Citi Pharmacy at 124-20 Saddlestone Dr. N.E. at around 10:25 a.m. Police said the suspects had already fled the area when they arrived but patrol members were able to locate a vehicle in the area that matched witness descriptions.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man who survived southwest Calgary shooting facing various organized crime charges

Two male youths were arrested and possessed an undisclosed amount of cash and narcotics that police say were taken from the pharmacy.

Police are still searching for the third suspect and no injuries were reported.

The Calgary Police Service said no further information is available at this time.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Theft tagCalgary Robbery tagCalgary pharmacy robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers