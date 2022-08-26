OPP recover $2.6M of illegal cannabis in Tillsonburg commercial building

Send this page to someone via email

Four Toronto, Ont., residents are facing charges after OPP recovered over $2-million worth of illegal cannabis in Oxford County.

On Thursday, at 10:30 a.m., OPP executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a property on Clearview Drive in Tillsonburg.

Officers located 2,600 plants within the commercial building, reportedly in various stages of growth with an estimated value of $2,600,000.

Four individuals were located and taken into custody without incident.

Guokai Chen, 46, Shouzong Chen, 43, Chong Huang, 38, and Li Jiang, 43, all of Toronto, have been charged with cultivating, propagating, or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place not in their home.

The accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.