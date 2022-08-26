Sarnia, Ont. police seize cocaine and fentanyl in month-long trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two Sarnia, Ont., residents are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after police seized over $14,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop in the east end of the city.

Officers from the Sarnia Police Service vice unit entered into an investigation regarding the trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl within the city over the course of August.

While conducting surveillance of the suspects on Wednesday, shortly after 3 p.m., a traffic stop was issued in the area of Indian Road and Wellington Street.

During a search of the suspects’ vehicle, police seized over 92 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $9,216, over 32 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $4,885, and $3,630 in cash.

View image in full screen During a search of the suspects vehicle, Sarnia, Ont., police seized over 92 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $9,216, over 32 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $4,885, and $3,630 in cash on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Sarnia Police Service

The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Jeremy Joseph Spinks, 34, of Sarnia, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as being wanted on an outstanding warrant for previous matters not disclosed by police.

Patricia Leanne Carr, 35, of Sarnia, has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both accused have been held for a bail hearing.

Police said one of their concerns is that the cocaine and fentanyl, even though in individual bags, were kept together and only one scale was located.

Officials said that if an individual using cocaine ingests a sample contaminated with fentanyl, “even in the smallest amount,” it can result in respiratory distress and possibly death.