2 men in hospital after overnight shooting in Greenfield Park

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are recovering in hospital after an overnight shooting in Greenfield Park on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police say officers responded to reported gunshots near Churchill Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.

Officers located two men in their 20s who were suffering from “non life threatening” gunshot wounds on the grounds of Empire Park.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators will be speaking with the victims Friday morning to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Longueuil police say no arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement