Crime

2 men in hospital after overnight shooting in Greenfield Park

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 7:20 am
Longueuil police investigate an overnight shooting in Greenfield Park. View image in full screen
Longueuil police investigate an overnight shooting in Greenfield Park. LCN

Two men are recovering in hospital after an overnight shooting in Greenfield Park on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police say officers responded to reported gunshots near Churchill Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.

Read more: Montreal mayor put on defensive over accusations she doesn’t support police officers

Officers located two men in their 20s who were suffering from “non life threatening” gunshot wounds on the grounds of Empire Park.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators will be speaking with the victims Friday morning to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Longueuil police say no arrests have been made.

Read more: Montreal parents raising awareness after sudden death of 2-year-old daughter

