Crime

Man found in unit with Noelle O’Soup’s remains was wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 9:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found' Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found
Global News has exclusive details about the identity of the man who was living with the bodies of Noelle O'Soup and another woman in a Downtown Eastside SRO. The man who was found dead months before the discovery of the bodies and was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for drugging and assaulting a woman. Sarah Macdonald reports.

WARING: The story contains disturbing details that may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

The man who lived with the decomposing remains of two deceased females for months inside a Vancouver SRO unit — before being found dead himself in February — was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for drugging and sexually assaulting a third woman at the time of his death.

Global News can now identify the man who rented the suite where the remains of Noelle O’Soup and Elma Enan were ultimately discovered as Van Chung Pham.

Read more: Noelle O’Soup: Coroner didn’t attend death at unit where teen’s remains found months later

Five days before Pham’s body was be discovered on Feb. 23, 2022, he was charged with sexual assault, drug trafficking, and overcoming resistance — administering a drug or a stupefying agent — in connection to an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 19, 2020.

“There was a Canada-wide warrant that was issued as a result of the Vancouver police investigation,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News Thursday.

“The person who we believe committed these offenses has since died.”

Click to play video: 'Coroner didn’t attend sudden death scene where Noelle O’Soup’s body was eventually found' Coroner didn’t attend sudden death scene where Noelle O’Soup’s body was eventually found
Coroner didn’t attend sudden death scene where Noelle O’Soup’s body was eventually found – Aug 10, 2022

Global News can also now report that a young woman, who was alive, was found living inside Pham’s unit at The Heatley Block on the day his body was discovered. It’s unclear how long that other female had been living in, or visiting, unit 16.

“She had dark hair, short dark hair. She came out, sat down here [outside the building]. And then we never heard anything until three months later,” Chris Seres, whose unit is directly across from Pham’s, said of the woman who left Pham’s suite alive. He says she was interviewed by police officers at the scene.
Read more: Noelle O’Soup’s remains overlooked by Vancouver investigators for months

Multiple residents and people with intimate knowledge of the discovery of the decomposing remains inside Pham’s suite, tell Global News one of the bodies was discovered in a blue recycling bin, which had been taped closed.

Trending Stories
The door of unit 16, where Van Chung Pham lived, in the weeks after his body—and the decomposing remains of two others—were discovered.
The door of unit 16, where Van Chung Pham lived, in the weeks after his body—and the decomposing remains of two others—were discovered. Courtesy: Chris Seres

After weeks of inquiries and interview requests from Global News, It’s the first time the Vancouver Police Department has commented publicly on Pham, and the allegations against him at the time of his death.

“What I can tell you is that a man named Van Chung Pham was the subject of a Vancouver police investigation that started in November 2020, and resulted in a number of charges being laid,” Addison said.

Click to play video: 'Remains of Noelle O’Soup overlooked in Vancouver apartment building for months' Remains of Noelle O’Soup overlooked in Vancouver apartment building for months
Remains of Noelle O’Soup overlooked in Vancouver apartment building for months – Aug 2, 2022

The BC Prosecution Service also confirmed the name in an e-mail.

It also revealed that just days before Pham was found dead, provincial Crown counsel had charged him with administering drug or overcoming resistance, and cocaine and heroin trafficking.

Read more: Noelle O’Soup’s family denied answers, accountability from Ministry of Children and Family Development

“The information was abated by the Crown (based on reliable evidence that the accused has died) on March 1, 2022,” the BC Prosecution Service’s Gordon Comer confirmed.

The sudden death of Pham, in his mid-forties, is not considered suspicious. The deaths of O’Soup and Enan are under investigation by the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section.

Click to play video: 'Questions remain surrounding the disappearance of Noelle O’Soup' Questions remain surrounding the disappearance of Noelle O’Soup
Questions remain surrounding the disappearance of Noelle O’Soup – Aug 5, 2022

When asked if police are looking at other suspects than Pham in connection to the suspicious deaths of O’Soup and Enan, Addison did not answer directly, only stating the investigation was “still open.”

Read more: Vancouver police officer facing neglect of duty probe linked to Noelle O’Soup case

For neighbourhood residents like Candice Norris, who is Indigenous, the thought of any other potential suspects still walking the streets of the Downtown Eastside is haunting.

She said the cases of several young Indigenous women who went missing and were later found dead, including Chelsea Poorman, Tatyanna Harrison, Noelle O’Soup, and Kwemcexenalqs Manuel-Gottfriedson, remained top of mind.

“I went through Pickton, and I watched all my friends go missing,” Norris said.

“It breaks my heart that the Indigenous community is screaming for help. And we’re still being murdered, and raped and going missing.”

