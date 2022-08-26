Menu

Canada

Quebec strikes last-minute deal to provide bus service as school year begins

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 9:34 am
Row of school buses waiting for their young passengers in Montreal, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Row of school buses waiting for their young passengers in Montreal, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government has reached a long-awaited deal with school bus operators in Montreal and the surrounding areas as the start of the academic year begins.

The agreement in principle was struck Thursday night as elementary and high school students in the city are set to head back to class in the coming days.

In a statement, the province’s Education Ministry said the deal with the Fédération des transporteurs par autobus now means that school transportation must be provided from the start of the school year across the province.

Read more: Quebec school boards prepare for start of academic year without buses

“It is a real relief to confirm that our students and their parents will be able to benefit from school transport,” Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said.

Andrew Jones, president of Transport Scolaire Élite and Autobus Beaconsfield, spoke to Global News as contract negotiations were being settled Thursday. He said the new agreement makes sense for all parties.

Earlier this week, local English-language school boards told parents to prepare in case school transportation services were not available.

with files from Global News’ Aalia Adam

