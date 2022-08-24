Quebec school boards prepare for start of academic year without buses

School bus companies in Montreal have yet to sign contracts just days ahead of the school year, despite the provincial government announcing an agreement in principle was made with the Fédération des transporteurs par autobus (FTA) last Friday.

“To state that there was some sort of tentative agreement with us was a bit jumping the gun,” said Transport Scolaire Élite and Autobus Beaconsfield President Andrew Jones.

While Jones says the government agreed to increase the budget for school bus transportation, the operator says it’s still insufficient.

“We could see that there was a significant amount still missing for us — that would go towards driver salaries,” said Jones.

School bus drivers currently earn $17-$18 an hour. Transportation companies and unions representing drivers believe the hourly rate should be $25.

“We need to be able to pay the staff so that we can maintain them and maintain safe and secure vehicles,” explained Jones.

A spokesperson for the ministry of education wrote in an email to Global News, “the agreement in principle that has been reached with the Fédération des transporteurs scolaires shows that we are on the right track to provide student transportation. Many contracts are signed and new agreements are made every day.”

However, according to Jones, negotiations with all school bus companies in Montreal are ongoing. Bus companies outside the city are signing contracts, but Jones says companies in Montreal have their own set of particularities such as the cost of diesel and repairs that are still not being addressed.

The English Montreal School Board is telling parents to prepare themselves for the eventuality that school transportation services are not available when school starts.

“The start of the school year will not be delayed, even if there are no transportation services. All students are expected to be in class on August 30,” reads a memo from the school board issued to parents.

In an emailed statement to Global News, the Lester B. Pearson School Board says parents should definitely be thinking of a Plan B.

“Negotiations are ongoing between all parties but right now it’s important to prepare for all possible scenarios if an agreement isn’t reached by Tuesday when classes resume,” said a spokesperson from the LBPSB.

The Parents’ Committees of English language public school boards in Quebec warn that not every parent can have a plan B, especially given the vastness of English speaking community.

“The parties have to come together quickly and come up with an agreement quickly. School starts next week and that is a huge stressor for our families,” said President Katherine Korakakis.

Jones says transportation companies are working to the best of their abilities to reach a deal in order to take students in Montreal to the first day of class.

“We’ve turned a corner. We’re very positive about that. But there’s still there’s still a ways to go,” he said.