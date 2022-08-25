Menu

Health

Nova Scotia looking to fast track licensing process for Ukrainian health workers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 2:03 pm
Nova Scotia’s government says it’s streamlining the accreditation process for about 230 Ukrainian nationals who fled war with Russia and are looking to work in the province’s health-care system.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says Ukrainians who are already in the province or who are interested in coming can input their qualifications and work experience into a government website.

The province has already hired three Ukrainian nationals as community navigators — liaisons between Ukrainian newcomers and the health system.

The province plans to hire seven more navigators to assist with translation and with other matters such as helping newcomers obtain the proper licensing to work in Nova Scotia’s health system.

Thompson says not all applicants will immediately meet the qualifications required to work in their chosen field, adding that those applicants will be offered alternative roles within the health network.

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced $340,000 for the Nova Scotia College of Nursing to accelerate licensing for internationally educated nurses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
