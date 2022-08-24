Menu

Health

Private health options in Nova Scotia would strengthen public system: premier

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns N.B. may expand private delivery of health-care services' Concerns N.B. may expand private delivery of health-care services
Premier Blaine Higgs has refused to rule out expanding the private delivery of some health-care services in the province. The comments made during a news conference have raised fears over the possible privatization of services. Silas Brown has more.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government is committed to strengthening the public health system despite considering private health-care options.

Houston told reporters following a cabinet meeting today that any private option will be integrated within the public system, adding that Nova Scotians won’t need anything other than their public health cards to obtain services.

Read more: Ontario, Maritimes premiers meet to talk health care but offer no details, solutions

The premier wasn’t specific but said that all options will be considered.

He notes that the province has been using a private clinic in the Halifax area to conduct day surgeries since 2008.

Houston met Monday with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the premiers of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island to discuss challenges in the health system.

The premiers offered few specifics but said Canada’s leaders need to come together to create a plan to reduce the emergency wait times and surgery backlogs plaguing the system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
