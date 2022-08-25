2 men facing charges in connection with 2021 Oakville shooting, fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police say two men are facing charges in connection with a 2021 shooting investigation that uncovered a “sophisticated” fraud operation across Ontario.

The “targeted” shooting happened at a residence located on The Greenery in northeast Oakville at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 27, 2021.

A female victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim survived her injuries, according to detectives.

Investigators have not revealed the nature of the fraud case, due to an ongoing probe, but said it’s tied to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Last month, police arrested a 23-year-old from Scarborough and charged him with possession of a counterfeit mark, unauthorized credit card data and a pair of offences connected with forged documents.

On Monday, a Kawartha Lakes man from Fenelon Falls, 28, was arrested and is facing similar fraud charges in addition to seven firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information on the probe can reach out to Halton police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.