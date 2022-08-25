Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 men facing charges in connection with 2021 Oakville shooting, fraud investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 10:06 am
Halton Regional Police officers on scene investigating a residential shooting in the Greenery area of Oakville on Sunday March 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police officers on scene investigating a residential shooting in the Greenery area of Oakville on Sunday March 21, 2021. Global News

Halton police say two men are facing charges in connection with a 2021 shooting investigation that uncovered a “sophisticated” fraud operation across Ontario.

The “targeted” shooting happened at a residence located on The Greenery in northeast Oakville at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 27, 2021.

A female victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Read more: Shooting at Oakville residence leaves woman wounded

The victim survived her injuries, according to detectives.

Investigators have not revealed the nature of the fraud case, due to an ongoing probe, but said it’s tied to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Last month, police arrested a 23-year-old from Scarborough and charged him with possession of a counterfeit mark, unauthorized credit card data and a pair of offences connected with forged documents.

On Monday, a Kawartha Lakes man from Fenelon Falls, 28, was arrested and is facing similar fraud charges in addition to seven firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information on the probe can reach out to Halton police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

