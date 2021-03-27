Menu

Crime

Shooting at Oakville residence leaves woman wounded

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2021 9:16 am
Police said they believe the shooting was a targeted incident and there was no ongoing threat to public safety. View image in full screen
Police said they believe the shooting was a targeted incident and there was no ongoing threat to public safety. Don Mitchell / Global News

OAKVILLE — Halton Regional Police say a woman was injured in a shooting incident in Oakville early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred at a residence in “The Greenery” area of the city west of Toronto.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was reported to be in stable condition.

Read more: 2 officers injured, 1 seriously, after bank robbery in Toronto’s west end: police

Investigators didn’t provide any suspect information.

However, they said they believe the shooting was a targeted incident and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

They added that local residents could expect a high police presence in the area throughout the day as officers continue their investigation.

Click to play video: 'Officers stabbed during bank holdup' Officers stabbed during bank holdup
Officers stabbed during bank holdup
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeShootingGun ViolenceHalton Regional PoliceOakvilleHaltonHalton RegionOakville Shooting

