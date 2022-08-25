Man charged after fatal stabbing inside Scarborough building lobby

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charged following a fatal stabbing inside of an apartment building lobby in Scarborough.

Police said they were called to Glen Everest Road, near Kingston Road and Birchmount Park, at around 11:40 am. for reports that someone had been stabbed.

A man suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital, police said.

The victim was identified by police as 38-year-old Leon Tyrell.

On Wednesday, investigators said they arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the stabbing.

Sathiskumar Rajaratnam is facing a second-degree murder charge.

