Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Daylight stabbing inside Scarborough building lobby sends 1 to hospital: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 1:30 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are investigating after someone was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Glen Everest Road and Kingston Road, near Birchmount Park, at around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday for reports someone had been stabbed.

Police said the person had sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the lobby.

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre after Toronto stabbing

Paramedics rushed the victim from the scene to hospital, according to police.

The scene has been closed to the public, with officers on scene.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagScarborough tagTPS tagToronto Stabbing tagScarborough crime tagkingston road tagScarborough stabbing tagGlen Everest Road tagscarborough lobby stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers