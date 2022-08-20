Daylight stabbing inside Scarborough building lobby sends 1 to hospital: police

Police are investigating after someone was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Glen Everest Road and Kingston Road, near Birchmount Park, at around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday for reports someone had been stabbed.
Police said the person had sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the lobby.
Paramedics rushed the victim from the scene to hospital, according to police.
The scene has been closed to the public, with officers on scene.
More to come…
