Mechanical issue sidelines Queen of Surrey for 2nd day

Mechanical problems sidelined the Queen of Surrey for a second day in a row, BC Ferries said Wednesday.

The company said the vessel was holding in dock at Horseshoe Bay and that it had to cancel 12:10 p.m. and 2:25 p.m. sailings from Horseshoe Bay and the 1:15 p.m. sailing from Langdale as crews investigated a problem with its main engine.

“We are working to fix this and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the company said in a service notice.

“As soon as the problem is resolved, the vessel will resume service.”

The company said the mechanical issue was different than the one reported Tuesday.

On Tuesday, BC Ferries was forced to cancel several morning sailings due to a mechanical issue with the vessel’s controllable pitch propeller.

Another vessel eventually took over the route, but repair work meant one of the berths in Langdale, leading to delays on the route.

Engineers were able to make repairs to the Queen of Surrey by 2 p.m., Tuesday.