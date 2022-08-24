BC Children’s Hospital Foundation launches pet therapy program for health-care workers

Furry companions will be seen at BC Children’s Hospital in an effort to help health-care staff “cope with stress, anxiety and work-related health issues.”
It’s a new partnership with PetSmart Charities of Canada, creating a new “pet therapy program,” in efforts to promote physical and mental healing to help address stress involved with providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s wonderful to see pet therapy program dogs visiting the hospital and putting smiles on the faces of the health-care staff,” said Malcolm Berry, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO.
“The past two and a half years have provided challenges for everyone and the staff at BC Children’s Hospital are no exception. When our dedicated hospital staff are taking their breaks, the therapy dogs provide a healthy and peaceful environment and a much-needed distraction for care workers.”
All of the volunteers and dogs are evaluated by St. John’s Ambulance and BC Pets and Friends before being allowed into the facility.
Health-care workers say they couldn’t be more excited to see furry, four-legged friends in their workplace.
“When the therapy dogs greet me during my workday, I immediately feel my shoulders relax and I can’t help but smile,” said nurse Kelsey McCormick.
“After visiting with therapy dogs, I feel calmer and more equipped to deal with the tasks at hand.”
Nearly $700,000 has been granted to PetSmart Charities of Canada to support animal-assisted therapy programs across the country.
BC Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children and youth.
