Winnipeg man fights for his life after serious Woodcrest Drive assault

A Winnipeg man is fighting for his life after an assault in the Woodcrest Drive neighbourhood on Wednesday.
Winnipeg police say officers responded to a report of a serious assault at a residence in the area at 11:30 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and he remains in a precarious state.
Police arrested a man and the investigation has been turned over to the major crimes unit.
Trending Stories
The suspect was also involved in a residential break-in the previous day in the same neighbourhood, according to police.
A man in his 30s has been taken into custody and charged with multiple offences.
Point Douglas community concerned after violent string of attacks
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments