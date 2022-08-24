Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man fights for his life after serious Woodcrest Drive assault

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 3:16 pm
A man is fighting for his life after an assault in the Woodcrest Drive neighbourhood on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A man is fighting for his life after an assault in the Woodcrest Drive neighbourhood on Wednesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is fighting for his life after an assault in the Woodcrest Drive neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police say officers responded to a report of a serious assault at a residence in the area at 11:30 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and he remains in a precarious state.

Read more: 28-year-old dies after severe trauma to upper body, Winnipeg homicide unit investigating

Police arrested a man and the investigation has been turned over to the major crimes unit.

Trending Stories

The suspect was also involved in a residential break-in the previous day in the same neighbourhood, according to police.

A man in his 30s has been taken into custody and charged with multiple offences.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Point Douglas community concerned after violent string of attacks' Point Douglas community concerned after violent string of attacks
Point Douglas community concerned after violent string of attacks
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagWPS tagserious assault tagMan fights for life after serious assault tagWoodcrest Drive Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers