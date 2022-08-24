Winnipeg man fights for his life after serious Woodcrest Drive assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is fighting for his life after an assault in the Woodcrest Drive neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police say officers responded to a report of a serious assault at a residence in the area at 11:30 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and he remains in a precarious state.

Police arrested a man and the investigation has been turned over to the major crimes unit.

The suspect was also involved in a residential break-in the previous day in the same neighbourhood, according to police.

A man in his 30s has been taken into custody and charged with multiple offences.

