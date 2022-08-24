Quebec bumps up COVID-19 booster campaign ahead of new school year, fall

Quebec is allowing anyone 18 and older to sign up for COVID-19 booster shots ahead of schedule as the school year begins and the fall season looms.

Luc Boileau, the province’s public health director, announced adults of all ages could book their appointments starting Tuesday — instead of next week as previously planned.

“We want to insist that there are several measures in place to protect themselves and protect those around them as they return to their regular fall activities,” he said, citing vaccination as an example.

Children who are between the ages of 12 and 17 and have received two doses of the vaccine will also be able to get a third shot. The idea is for Quebecers to get a booster shot if it has been at least five months since their last dose — or three months since they were last infected with the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s immunization committee is also on the verge of recommending a booster for vulnerable kids between the ages of five and 11.

As classes start, the government will be handing out two kits of rapid novel coronavirus tests to each student. Boileau said there will be more will be given out after that period, too.

Schools will be able to administer tests to any student who has COVID-19 symptoms. Disinfection measures will also be in place again to prevent the spread of the virus.

Boileau reminded parents to test their children if they are symptomatic and to keep them home if they are positive. Under the province’s rules, anyone who contracts COVID-19 must isolate for five days. After that period, children will still need to limit their activities and wear a mask when with others for the following five days.

2:10 Why return to some Covid-related restrictions could be possible this fall or winter Why return to some Covid-related restrictions could be possible this fall or winter