Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s 1st Indigenous Supreme Court nominee to speak at committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 7:17 am
Supreme Court nominee Michelle O'Bonsawin View image in full screen
Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-PMO

Michelle O’Bonsawin, the judge poised to become the first Indigenous justice on the Supreme Court of Canada, will speak at a parliamentary committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting with MPs and senators will be O’Bonsawin’s first public appearance since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated her for the role last Friday.

Read more: Canada’s Supreme Court to get first Indigenous justice with O’Bonsawin nomination

Justice Minister David Lametti and the head of the independent advisory board for Supreme Court appointments will separately appear in front of the House of Commons justice committee this morning.

Trending Stories

O’Bonsawin comes to the court after serving as a judge at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa for the past five years.

She is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian and an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

The question-and-answer session will allow MPs and senators to learn more about O’Bonsawin, but unlike the process in the United States, a vote by elected officials is not required to cement her appointment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Indigenous tagSupreme Court Of Canada tagSupreme Court tagCanada News tagSupreme Court Justice tagparliamentary committee tagcanada supreme court tagMichelle O'Bonsawin tagCanada Supreme Court appointment tagIndigenous Supreme Court justice tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers