Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Supreme Court to get first Indigenous justice with O’Bonsawin nomination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 10:27 am
Supreme Court of Canada View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on June 17. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada, making her the first Indigenous person to sit on the country’s highest bench.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday described O’Bonsawin as an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation, as well as a bilingual franco-Ontarian.

“Justice O’Bonsawin is an accomplished jurist with expertise in the areas of mental health, Gladue principles, labour and employment law, human rights, and privacy law, and has been a judge of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa since 2017,” the press release stated.

She will fill the vacancy set to be left when Justice Michael Moldaver retires from the bench next month.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of Canada tagcanada supreme court tagIndigenous Justice tagCanada Supreme Court indigenous tagIndigenous judges tagMichelle O'Bonsawin tagMichelle O'Bonsawin nomination tagSupreme Court of Canada indigenous justice tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers