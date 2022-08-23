3 charged with attempted murder after ‘targeted’ stabbing in Bishopville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Two men and a woman have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Kings County last week.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Aug. 16 around 8:30 a.m., after a man presented to hospital in Windsor “with injuries consistent with those of a stabbing.”

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Windsor, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he identified two suspects.

“The investigation determined the incident was targeted in nature and occurred on Bishopville Rd. in Bishopville,” the release said. “RCMP investigators also determined that a third suspect had attempted to aid the two suspects involved in the stabbing.”

Later that day, officers arrested a 67-year-old man from Hantsport outside a home on Riverview Road in Hantsport. They executed a search warrant on the home and seized firearms, ammunition and cleaning supplies.

A vehicle that was used during the stabbing was also seized and RCMP forensic identification services conducted a forensic examination.

Two days later, on Aug. 18 around 3 p.m., Halifax district RCMP located and arrested two other suspects, a 41-year-old Liverpool man and a 22-year-old Halifax woman, who were involved in the stabbing.

Eric Hubley, 41, Lexus Young, 22, and Arnold Clifton Messervey, 67, have been charged with:

Attempting to commit murder;

Aggravated assault;

Assault with a weapon (two counts);

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Uttering threats;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Contravention of firearms storage regulations;

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Messervey is also facing an additional charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was released on conditions and will appear in Kentville provincial court on Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Hubley was also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

He and Young were both remanded into custody. Young is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m., while Hubley is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

