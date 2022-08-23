Menu

Crime

Police investigate ‘targeted’ overnight shooting at cemetery in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 9:39 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

An overnight shooting at a cemetery in Kitchener remains under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

At around 7:15 a.m., police announced on Twitter that they were investigating a shooting near King Street East and Fairway Road South.

Read more: 14 cars, statue tagged with hate-motivated graffiti in Kitchener-Waterloo

A short time later, they said a man had been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 8:15, police said that two men had met in Woodland Cemetery with one of the two ending up being shot.

Read more: Man facing weapons charges after gun allegedly pulled at Kitchener bar

Police also said they believe it was a targeted shooting.

They warned residents that there will be an increased police presence in the area as a result of the shooting.

More to follow…

