Police investigate ‘targeted’ overnight shooting at cemetery in Kitchener

An overnight shooting at a cemetery in Kitchener remains under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

At around 7:15 a.m., police announced on Twitter that they were investigating a shooting near King Street East and Fairway Road South.

A short time later, they said a man had been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 8:15, police said that two men had met in Woodland Cemetery with one of the two ending up being shot.

Police also said they believe it was a targeted shooting.

They warned residents that there will be an increased police presence in the area as a result of the shooting.

More to follow…

