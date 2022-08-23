Police investigate ‘targeted’ overnight shooting at cemetery in Kitchener

An overnight shooting at a cemetery in Kitchener remains under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
At around 7:15 a.m., police announced on Twitter that they were investigating a shooting near King Street East and Fairway Road South.
A short time later, they said a man had been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At around 8:15, police said that two men had met in Woodland Cemetery with one of the two ending up being shot.
Police also said they believe it was a targeted shooting.
They warned residents that there will be an increased police presence in the area as a result of the shooting.
More to follow…
