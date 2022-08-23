Menu

Canada

Scotiabank reports Q3 profit of $2.59B, up from $2.54B in the same quarter last year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2022 7:41 am
Scotiabank View image in full screen
A Scotiabank sign in front of one of the company's branches in downtown Vancouver, B.C. on June 25, 2018. Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press file photo

Scotiabank reported third-quarter net income of $2.59 billion, up from $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank says the profit amounted to $2.09 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.99 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $7.80 billion, up from, $7.76 billion.

Scotiabank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $412 million for its most recent quarter, up from $380 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $2.10 per diluted share, up from $2.01 per diluted share a year ago.

Read more: Earnings report on the way from Canada’s banks amid high inflation rates

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.11 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

“Strong credit quality, while growing the loan book across all business lines, prudent expense management and resilient customers were positive highlights against the backdrop of a more challenging macro environment this quarter,” Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter said in a statement.

Scotiabank said its Canadian banking business earned $1.21 billion in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, while international banking operations earned $625 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $486 million a year ago.

The bank’s global wealth management arm earned $376 million in net income attributable to equity holders, compared with $390 million in the same quarter last year.

Scotiabank’s global banking and markets business earned $378 million in net income attributable to equity holders, down from $513 million a year earlier.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
