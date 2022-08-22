Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in double slaying at South Surrey Athletic Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a double murder at a popular Surrey, B.C., athletic facility last month.

Jordan Krishna and Robeen Soreni were gunned down at the South Surrey Athletic Park shortly before 3 p.m. on July 30. A third man, Habir Khosa, suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

Police described the attack as targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 25-year-old Surrey man Bryce Dallas Campbell was arrested for the killings on Aug. 5, and that charges were approved on Monday.

Campbell has been in police custody since his arrest.

Read more: One in custody as police name victims in South Surrey triple shooting

Story continues below advertisement

“We are aware of the public concern regarding the recent daytime shootings. We are grateful that no innocent bystanders were injured during the incident,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“Though charges have been laid, the investigation continues and we still urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information or video shot near the athletic park between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 30 is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.