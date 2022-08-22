SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Winnipeg summer camp for Ukrainian kids wraps up

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 5:43 pm
This undated image shows campers at the West End House Girls Camp in Parsonsfield, Maine. After two pandemic summers, many families are venturing back into what they hope will be a more normal summer-camp experience. (Kate Strait/American Camp Association via AP). View image in full screen
This undated image shows campers at the West End House Girls Camp in Parsonsfield, Maine. After two pandemic summers, many families are venturing back into what they hope will be a more normal summer-camp experience. (Kate Strait/American Camp Association via AP).

Ukrainian kids who have fled the war have finished UWIN summer camp in Winnipeg.

The kids have all learned important skills as they settle into the new life in Manitoba, from babysitting classes to Indigenous history. Organizers say they’re much more prepared to integrate into the school system this fall.

“They’re excited for school, and they know what to expect when they go to school here now,” said Lisa Jenzs, organization manager at N.E.E.D.S Inc..

Read more: Manitoba to help fund summer camp for school-aged Ukrainian refugees

The funds for the program came from different local organizations in Winnipeg, and had over 100 children registered for the eight-week program.

Camp coordinator Susan Zuk is proud to see the kids thriving.

“We have to show the children empathy, compassion, and love so they can thrive just like our own children can thrive,” said Zuk.

Zuk believes these kind of programs need to continue throughout the school year, and hopes to start the same program up again next summer.

Click to play video: 'Black Ribbon Day being held in solidarity with Ukraine' Black Ribbon Day being held in solidarity with Ukraine
Black Ribbon Day being held in solidarity with Ukraine
