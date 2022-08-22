Winnipeg summer camp for Ukrainian kids wraps up

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian kids who have fled the war have finished UWIN summer camp in Winnipeg.

The kids have all learned important skills as they settle into the new life in Manitoba, from babysitting classes to Indigenous history. Organizers say they’re much more prepared to integrate into the school system this fall.

“They’re excited for school, and they know what to expect when they go to school here now,” said Lisa Jenzs, organization manager at N.E.E.D.S Inc..

The funds for the program came from different local organizations in Winnipeg, and had over 100 children registered for the eight-week program.

Camp coordinator Susan Zuk is proud to see the kids thriving.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to show the children empathy, compassion, and love so they can thrive just like our own children can thrive,” said Zuk.

Zuk believes these kind of programs need to continue throughout the school year, and hopes to start the same program up again next summer.

4:03 Black Ribbon Day being held in solidarity with Ukraine Black Ribbon Day being held in solidarity with Ukraine