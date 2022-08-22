Alberta man charged with making, possessing, accessing and distributing child porn

A 35-year-old man from Coleman, in southwest Alberta, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged for alleged child sexual exploitation offences.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said the investigation continues and “more charges are being contemplated.”
The man was charged with making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography. The name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim as the child “was known to him,” ALERT explained.
ICE started investigating after the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre shared information about a suspect uploading child sexual exploitation material “depicting young children” to a social media network.
A number of computer and electronic devices were seized from the suspect’s home.
“It was during ICE’s preliminary forensic analysis that investigators discovered sexual offences being committed against a child that was known to him,” a news release Monday explained.
“ICE has an unwavering commitment towards identifying and rescuing children from sexual exploitation,” Const. Anthony Tupper said. “In this investigation, our priority is the well-being of the victim, and we will continue to advance the case and explore the totality of the alleged offences, which includes the possibility of other victims.”
ALERT said the child and family members are receiving help from a variety of specialized support services and that children’s services is involved.
Investigators are also exploring the possibility of additional victims. Anyone with information about this case or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact ICE, their local police, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
The suspect was released from custody on a number of court-imposed release conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13 in Pincher Creek, Alta.
