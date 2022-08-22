Alberta man charged with making, possessing, accessing and distributing child porn

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man from Coleman, in southwest Alberta, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged for alleged child sexual exploitation offences.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said the investigation continues and “more charges are being contemplated.”

The man was charged with making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography. The name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim as the child “was known to him,” ALERT explained.

ICE started investigating after the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre shared information about a suspect uploading child sexual exploitation material “depicting young children” to a social media network.

A number of computer and electronic devices were seized from the suspect’s home.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was during ICE’s preliminary forensic analysis that investigators discovered sexual offences being committed against a child that was known to him,” a news release Monday explained.

1:30 Teen delivers powerful speech on child exploitation Teen delivers powerful speech on child exploitation – Mar 23, 2022

“ICE has an unwavering commitment towards identifying and rescuing children from sexual exploitation,” Const. Anthony Tupper said. “In this investigation, our priority is the well-being of the victim, and we will continue to advance the case and explore the totality of the alleged offences, which includes the possibility of other victims.”

ALERT said the child and family members are receiving help from a variety of specialized support services and that children’s services is involved.

Read more: Manitoba therapy dogs start work to help heal child abuse victims

Investigators are also exploring the possibility of additional victims. Anyone with information about this case or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact ICE, their local police, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was released from custody on a number of court-imposed release conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13 in Pincher Creek, Alta.

5:45 Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada – Jul 15, 2021