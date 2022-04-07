Menu

Crime

Manitoba therapy dogs start work to help heal child abuse victims

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Therapy dogs helping child abuse victims' Therapy dogs helping child abuse victims
WATCH: A new program in Manitoba is expanding support for victims of child abuse by bringing in therapy dogs to help them feel safer. Michelle Karlenzig reports.

Advocates for child abuse have brought on two new puppies to support victims of child abuse. Toba Centre for Children and Youth have hired Booster and Duke to be there when children are interviewed by police.

“We know from our partners across this country that the addition of dogs in the interview process is game-changing,” said Executive Director Christy Dzicowicz.

“After spending Spring Break getting settled into his new home (and a little bit spoiled), Duke is excited about his first day of work!” – Toba Centre for Children & Youth Twitter. View image in full screen
“After spending Spring Break getting settled into his new home (and a little bit spoiled), Duke is excited about his first day of work!” – Toba Centre for Children & Youth Twitter.

Toba Centre works with the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP to get connected with victims and their families.

Read more: Some clinics using therapy dogs to help anxious people get COVID-19 jab

Dzicowicz says other cities in Canada have used therapy dogs to work with abused youth and it works. She told a story of one girl who had been sexually assaulted and had a hard time opening up to investigators, so they left the girl alone with the dog.

“The child turned and just completely started to disclose to the dog,” said Dzicowicz. “Our interview was recorded, and that’s where she felt safe.”

There’s an average of 4,000 child abuse investigations in Manitoba each year, according to Toba Centre. They say they interview roughly 400 of those children and youth per year. When it comes to demographics, 54 per cent are Indigenous and 74 per cent identify as female.

Read more: Child abuse, suicide attempts in Canada rose during COVID-19 pandemic: report

Dzicowicz says the nature of the work is extremely hard for the children, but also for staff and the pups. She says the dogs bear the burden of humans. However, she says Booster and Duke know how to relax after a long day at work.

“They just know what their dog job is, and when they’re off duty they are having a good time.”

Click to play video: 'Child sexual abuse awareness' Child sexual abuse awareness
Child sexual abuse awareness – Nov 2, 2021

According to a national report by Children First Canada, there has been an increased risk of child maltreatment and child abuse observed since the pandemic began, as well as a decline in reporting.

