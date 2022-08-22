Toronto police investigating after woman robbed at gunpoint

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Toronto.

In a tweet Sunday, Toronto police said the incident occurred at 5:40 p.m., in the York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue area.

Police said a woman was “robbed at gunpoint” in a parking lot.

Officers said the woman’s SUV was stolen.

“Three male suspects have fled in her car,” police said in the tweet.

According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

ROBBERY:

York Mills Rd + Bayview Av

* 5:40 pm *

– In parking lot

– Woman robbed at gunpoint

– SUV stolen

– 3 male suspects have fled in her car

– No injuries

– Police o/s

– Investigating#GO1616678

^dh pic.twitter.com/gsPFjrFyMA — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 21, 2022

