Crime

Toronto police investigating after woman robbed at gunpoint

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 3:53 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Toronto.

In a tweet Sunday, Toronto police said the incident occurred at 5:40 p.m., in the York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue area.

Police said a woman was “robbed at gunpoint” in a parking lot.

Officers said the woman’s SUV was stolen.

“Three male suspects have fled in her car,” police said in the tweet.

According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

