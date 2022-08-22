Menu

Crime

Police release photos of group wanted in connection with assault investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 3:12 pm
Police are seeking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a group of people wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto from late spring.

On June 19 at 2:49 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the King Street West and Joe Schuster Way area.

Read more: Toronto police looking to identify group after assault near Liberty Village

Police said two groups got into a verbal altercation near Joe Shuster Way and King Street West.

One group physically assaulted the other, police said, and the group then fled eastbound on King Street.

Police said there were multiple injuries among the group that was assaulted. One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition that resulted in life-altering injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, officers released photos of the suspects walking on the sidewalk. Policer have now released additional images.

Police are seeking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

– with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

